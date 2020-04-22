In February 2018, after being dropped off for work in Fort Hall, Austin Pevo went missing. People have frantically searched, his mother dedicated a Facebook page to these ongoing efforts, and vigils have been held in the hopes that information would eventually surface.
In September 2019, remains were found at an undisclosed location in Fort Hall, and although many wondered if this discovery was connected to the Pevo case, no further information was released at that time.
In November, a few months after the remains were reported, three men were charged in Pevo's murder: Justin William Beasley (2nd degree murder, for an alleged stabbing which caused Pevo's death on February 3, 2018), Alden Hugh Brewster of Blackfoot (accessory to murder), and Blandon Leif Coby of Fort Hall (misprision of a felony, for concealing information and failing to report). Although these aforementioned court events were kept relatively quiet, the family grieved through the process.
Annie Russell, who says she went through something similar with Bobby Snapp, shared her thoughts. "I am so sorry for your family…this is such a terrible thing to happen to anyone. It happened to our family years ago…. Peace be forever with you…."
To some, this information may be better than not knowing, but the turn of events is incredibly sad for the Pevo family who hopes that justice will be served to the people connected with Austin Pevo's murder.Now, sources say that Pevo’s remains are in Bannock County, where the family wished for them to be returned. Many are hoping the family will find peace and strength as they face the future court proceedings and inevitable grief of losing a loved one in such a manner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.