Weather Alert Special Weather Statement issued April 12 at 7:52PM MDT by NWS Pocatello By emergencyemail.org
...THUNDERSTORM MOVING SOUTH TOWARD ABERDEEN AND SEAGULL BAY THROUGH 845 PM MDT... At 747 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking the remains of a strong thunderstorm north of Aberdeen, moving south at 15 mph. Brief heavy rain, small hail, and wind gusts to 40 mph are possible with this storm as it moves through Aberdeen around 8 PM MDT and Seagull Bay around 840 PM MDT. Locations impacted include... American Falls, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge and Sterling. A warning is issued when a hazardous weather or hydrologic event is occurring, imminent or likely. A watch is used when the risk of a hazardous weather or hydrologic event has increased significantly, but its occurrence, location or timing is still uncertain.
An advisory is issued when a hazardous weather or hydrologic event is occurring, imminent or likely.
