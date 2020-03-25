BLACKFOOT– While the children are out of school and recommended shelter in place, there are a lot of parents who are at a loss of what activities to do with their children. There have been some great ideas for parents to do with their kids, even for older kids too! Some of the ideas are:
Podcasts: some ideas for these are But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids, The Two Princes, What If World, Disney Storyteller, Story Pirates, and many more. There are some audiobooks which are very entertaining for children. Harry Potter and Chronicles of Narnia have strong audio books which have background noise and music to help reluctant readers. Circle Round is a podcast which has some incredible retelling of folk tales. Josh Gad is also helping kids and parents by hosting readings of children's books for parents stuck at home. If one is not aware, Josh Gad plays Olaf in Frozen.
For the energetic children: there are tons of physical activities on YouTube. For example Kids Bop Dance Along, The Sid Shuffle, Dinosaur Stomp, Shake Break, and a website called GoNoodle.
Kids Learning Apps: Khan Academy Kids (shows a daily schedule too), Daily PBS Tips, BrainPop, Aleph Beta, All Kids Network, and Bamboo Learning.
Other options: sending E-Cards to patients at hospitals so we reduce the spread of viruses. An example of one is https://www.childrenscolorado.org/your-visit/cheer-cards/
Play I Spy by hooking two toilet paper rolls together and taping them and looking out the window for things.
Box tents are also great ideas and one can always find ideas on Pinterest by typing in box tent cardboard.
Set up a reading zone in the house. If they aren't reading independently yet, make it special by adding a few pillows or stuffed animals. Encourage his to pretend to run their own library or school. This works for older independent readers too. Set their area up with some of their favorite chapter books, graphic novels, or comic books. Even reading some oneself, will help create some interesting conversations.
Create little missions for children. Things like inventing their own world of a restaurant, bookstore, veterinarian office, beauty salon. Give them some materials and let them create!
Play prompts work pretty well with children (just like the simple apps telling children what to do next). Giving some simple structure, but letting them work out their world. Different areas like a dress up box, building zone, creative corner, reading corner, puzzle corner (the options are endless).
Hiding toys around the house. Give children a chance to play hide and seek with their toys. Put the toys in funny areas (like climbing the fridge or swinging from a cabinet.). Have them collect and show off their findings.
Go for walks. Even if one is recommended to keep children home, it doesn't mean one needs to stay away from the outdoors. Go for a walk and count the birds or flowers one sees. Look at the clouds and see what shapes they make. Going out will help revitalize, restore, and get blood pumping to the body.
Imaginative play, role playing, and rough and tumble play are just a few things growing children need to channel their stress. It gives them a chance to explore their world and emotions in different ways.
Young children love to say "me do it" or "I help". If one is stuck inside, there will invariably be some chores to do. Have them help do little chores and pretend to be training them. Little things like sock matches, making beds or putting away stuffed animals can be fun for them if it feels like they are being "big helpers."
Finally, children of any age can help with food preparation. Even if parents are feeling a little inept at cooking, it would be the perfect time to learn together! There are some fantastic food preparation and follow along cooking demonstrations which are fun for everyone involved. Even if it is a little messy, the memories one is making will outweigh the clean up.
