On Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at approximately 1:37 P.M. the Idaho State Police investigated two crashes, just east of Twin Falls.
The first crash occurred eastbound I84 at milepost 181.9. Marissa Robertson, 26, of Heyburn, Idaho, was driving a 2008 Dodge Caravan. She spun out of control, and was hit by a 2015 Freightliner driven by James Calder, 52, of Beaufort, South Carolina.
The second crash occurred eastbound at milepost 182. Husein Topalvic, 35, of West Valley, Utah, was driving a 2018 Freightliner and was hit by Branden Hinkle, 19, of Nampa, driving a 2000 Honda Civic. Hinkle had a passenger, Jesse Allen, 18, of Nampa, ID.
All occupants were wearing seatbelts and no one was transported.
The left lane of travel was blocked for approximately two hours.
The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Magic Valley Paramedics, and the First Segregation Fire Department.
The crashes are under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
