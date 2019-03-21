On Thursday, March 21, 2019, Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle injury crash, on US20 at milepost 279.5, west of Idaho Falls.
James McCurry, 44, of Idaho Falls, was traveling westbound on US20 in a 2000 Ford Ranger. Kyle Foster, 30, of Mackay, was traveling eastbound on US20, along with two juvenile passengers, in a 2003 GMC Sierra. McCurry crossed over the center line then collided head-on with Foster. Both vehicles came to rest on the south side of the road.
All occupants were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center; McCurry by air ambulance, and Foster and the two juveniles by ground ambulance. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts.
Both lanes were blocked for approximately 50 minutes. The eastbound lane was blocked for an additional two hours.
The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.
