On Monday, March 25, 2019, at 4:45 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle fatality crash near State Highway 31 at milepost 5.4, north of Swan Valley.
Nevada J. Chavez, 24 of Victor, was driving a 1997 Subaru Legacy Wagon northbound on State Highway 31 and failed to negotiate a curve. Chavez collided head-on with a 2018 BMW X5 that was southbound, driven by Seied Z. Yasrobi, 64 of Jackson, Wyoming.
Chavez was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries on scene. Next of kin has been notified.
Yasrobi, and his passengers Brenda K. Younkin, 45, and a juvenile, all from Jackson, Wyoming, were transported by ground ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. All occupants were wearing seatbelts.
State Highway 31 was blocked in both directions for 5 hours.
This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police with the assistance from the Idaho Transportation Department, Teton County Sheriff's Office, and the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.
