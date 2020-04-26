Join Representative Julianne Young along with Alex Adams from the Idaho Governor’s office for a business discussion and Q & A.
We encourage big business owners, small business owners, and entrepreneurs to take part in this special Zoom meeting targeted to provide answers and ideas for Idaho businesses.
Please RSVP at https://www.youngforidahohouse.com/meetings/ and make the selection “business owner.” You will receive a link to the Zoom meeting via email in response to your RSVP. Please reply to this email with questions you would like to see addressed. This will ensure the best use of the time we have with Mr. Adams.
https://m.facebook.com/events/1588486584643571?acontext=%7B%22ref%22%3A%223%22%2C%22action_history%22%3A%22null%22%7D&aref=3&notif_t=page_message
