BLACKFOOT– The world is being impacted in more ways than one. New regulations and restrictions are coming down from World Health and from the CDC to help flatten the curve. There are a lot of essential people still working at the moment, but there are also a lot of people who are independent contractors or sole proprietors who are feeling the impact of these regulations.
Across the country, magicians and entertainers are usually seeing an increase of jobs from the public. Some entertainers are usually booked for months in advance. The Magic Castle of Los Angeles is an iconic place where magicians and headliners have gone to perform for thousands of people. Due to the virus they have laid off all employees, albeit a skeleton crew, and closed their performances indefinitely. Numerous magicians across the country have had all of their gigs canceled through May or have even closed their personal businesses. Some of them are taking this as an opportunity to do shows and lessons online, but many are extremely concerned at the future of their livelihood.
Restauranteurs are also extremely scared at this time because of the impact it has had on their tips. "I'm sure many people have heard from their parents and grandparents to have a couple of months rent and bills saved up. It really hits home now. I wish I would have listened to their advice. Most servers and bartenders do not receive a paycheck and live day to day on tips. My hourly pay is $3.35 and hour, and due to taxes, I rarely get a check. (Red Robin) has closed off every other table, giving the social distancing, and yes I am grateful we are still open. However, having half occupancy means half tips. People are scared and staying home. Yes we are cleaning and sanitizing everything more as well, but to have parents bring in their children and see them running around touching everything (knowing I am going to have to go back through and re-sanitize everything) it disheartening. We are offering to go and curbside, but people rarely tip on these transactions. I am so grateful that I am working, but it is definitely hitting us really hard," says D. Long.
Many restaurants have closed their dining areas and are only allowing pick up orders. Martha's and Homestead have been making food for the community, to keep their business working, but even then the servers who depend on tips are being laid off or having reduced hours due to this. "I have seen a lot of the community come together to help many of these small businesses, it breaks my heart that people's businesses and livelihood may not make it. But I have also seen people smile more and have compassion coming to the surface. It is overwhelming. Even with all the negativity in the world right now, so many people are coming together in ways I have never seen before," says A. Kiefner.
No matter the case, communities are coming together in a way many have not seen before. Children who are out of school are being fed by Bronco Bites Buses, businesses are delivering to those who are unable to leave their homes, the elderly are feeling the love of their neighbors, and the list goes on and on.
