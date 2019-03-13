BOISE – After a unanimous vote in the Capitol sends the wage theft bill presented by Representative Erpelding to the Governor's desk, Erpelding's bill would change the timeframe that people have to claim unpaid wages from six months to 12 months. The federal statute allows up to two years to recover unpaid or lost wages, with the current law in Idaho causing wages to go unpaid.
Currently, if wages go unclaimed in six months, the person that they belong to will never be able to retrieve the lost pay. Furthermore, if the claim amount is more than $5,000 than they are referred to a lawyer as the Department of Labor cannot pursue claims over that total.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.