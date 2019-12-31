RECENT UPDATES: On December 30, the Rexburg Police Department published a press release which stated some new sobering information about Lori Vallow. From the release, "We are aware that in the weeks after Tammy Daybell’s death, Lori Vallow/Daybell and Chad Daybell told witnesses that Lori’s daughter had died a year before the death of her father, which is untrue. Around that same time Chad told another witness that Lori had no minor children." And finally the RPD stated, "We publicly call on Lori Vallow/Daybell and Chad Daybell to do the right thing and come forward with the information they have about the location and welfare of Joshua and Tylee. This entire investigation could have been avoided if Lori and Chad had simply been honest with law enforcement."
***A friend of Chad Daybell, Julie Rowe, has recently made a video calling out the news media on their treatment of the case. Rowe had been working with Daybell on her book series. She is no longer working with him but had remained in contact with him for years after. He had cut of contact for about a year before Tammy had passed away. Rowe is genuine and calls out the friends of Daybell to work on character witnesses. She admitted to not knowing much about Lori Vallow but that she had been abused in previous marriages and her antics may be due to this. Rowe does feel that the children are ok due to the gifts she possesses.
REXBURG– The facts have been muddled with the sheer extent of news being release about Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow. One of the most important things at this time is knowing that JJ (Joshua) 7 and Tylee 17, are the children of Lori Vallow, and have been missing sometime September 23. JJ had last been seen at Kennedy Elementary School in Rexburg, Idaho. There are rumors that Tylee had been home-schooled by her mother for years and she stayed out of schools by hers and Lori's choice. As the facts remain the children are missing, but as one continues to delve into the past of both Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow, one cannot help but find cult associations, death, murder, and overall concerning elements.
*Where the concerning information starts is with Lori Vallow. From numerous sources it is said that Lori Vallow has been married five times. Her first marriage was in 1992 to a young man with the last name Nelson. This marriage was right out of high school and both sets of parents paid for the divorce.
Marriage number two was relatively unknown, which happened in 1994.
Marriage three was Joseph Ryan in 2018. They had Colby (he is a 23-year-old young man, and is extremely worried about his siblings) and then later had Tylee. Colby Ryan has commented to the news about how he is worried about his siblings. The marriage to Joseph Ryan lasted three years.
Marriage number four was Charles Vallow in 2019, and they separated within a few months. Chad Daybell is her fifth husband and she is currently on the run with him.
The reason Lori Vallow's past is concerning is what happened to her last three husbands. Joseph Ryan got custody of their daughter Tylee, and during her court appointed visits with her mother: Lori, Charles Vallow, and Tylee moved to Hawaii on a spur of the moment. A threat from Lori stated she would bring up charges of abuse against Tylee if he didn't leave them alone. Joseph Ryan went through a rigorous background, therapy, and interrogation to have on record he would never abuse Tylee. According to the friend Collins, "Tylee told (my daughter) over the phone that the whole thing had been concocted to ensure Tylee got to stay in Hawaii. Tylee's motivation for wanting to stay in Hawaii was because Lori allowed her to be home-schooled and sleep all day." Joseph Ryan died of a heart attack in 2018.
Lori joined what many are referring to as a "cult," around 18 months before Charles was killed. Lori disappeared for two and a half months in early 2019, and left JJ with Charles. When she came back, her family members and friends grew increasingly concerned about her state of mind.
Charles Vallow died during an altercation when he went to go pick up JJ (Joshua) at Lori's house on July 11, 2019. Lori's brother Alex Cox was there and shot Charles in what he says was self defense. Alex Cox passed away later on December 12 of this year. Authorities in Chandler, Arizona and Hagen are still investigating the death of Charles and Alex Cox and haven't commented more about the incidents.
*Chad Daybell has some concerning facts about his previous wife as well. Tammy Daybell helped Chad run their publishing company, Spring Creek Books, in Rexburg, Idaho. Tammy had been a librarian and was well loved by many people. On October 19, Tammy died of what was initially thought of as natural causes. Tammy's father, Ron Douglas, had received a frantic phone call from Chad who was, "broken hearted and sobbing explaining that when his wife went to bed in a coughing fit and never woke up." Ron Douglas had seen Tammy two weeks before and she was in good health and good spirits, dancing around the living room. Police in Springville, UT later determined that the death was suspicious and exhumed her body on December 11.
*Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow married around two weeks (some articles say days) after Tammy's death. They lived in Rexburg with JJ and Tylee.
Here is where the timeline gets muddled:
*Last time JJ was seen at school was September 23 at Kennedy Elementary School.
*No one has come forward regarding when Tylee was last seen.
*Tammy passed away October 19.
*Chad and Lori married after Tammy's death.
*Grandparents were concerned because they hadn't heard from JJ since September. They requested the Rexburg Police make a welfare check at Lori Daybell's newest residence in Rexburg. They conducted the welfare check on November 26. According to the Rexburg Police Department Press Release, "Investigators spoke to Lori Vallow and her new husband, Chad Daybell, who indicated Joshua (JJ) was staying with a family friend in Arizona. Investigators left but learned later that day that JJ had not been staying with a friend as indicated by Lori Vallow. On November 27, RPD executed search warrants at locations in Rexburg associated with Vallow, in an attempt to locate JJ. Investigators determined Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell had abruptly vacated their residence and left Rexburg. RPD requested assistance from the FBI in locating JJ."
One of the most concerning aspects is in the report itself, "Further investigation determined that Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell did not appear to have JJ with them when they left Rexburg. Investigators have contacted several members of the children's extended family, but no one has been in contact with the children since September."
*The children have now been reported as missing endangered children. The major issue many people are having with this is the parents never reported them missing. According to law, the parents have to report the children as missing to authorities.
***There is a connection to Preparing a People which many people are labeling a cult. The group is a multi-media company which provided lectures focusing on self reliance and personal preparation. Unfortunately, when a group claims to help prepare people for the second coming or the end of times, it can bring out some psychosis in individuals who are almost obsessively involved in prepping. Apparently Lori Vallow had discovered the group and gained some odd views about the end of days. It is unsure whether she found another cult like group after leaving Preparing a People. She became infatuated with Chad after hearing one of his lectures.
Chad Daybell had done some previous work with Preparing a People, due to his focus on literature talking about experiences with end of times visions as well as focusing on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints' cannon. Chad is no longer considered a lecturer and had been recently outcast from the website due to his increasingly odd comments and views.
Most of the work in 2019 for Preparing a People, was mainly contractural video editing work for other companies. They had stopped holding lectures in early spring. The founders of Preparing a People are Michael and Nancy James. They did reside in Rexburg, but moved back to Utah around the same time after stopping the lecture series. On their website Michael and Nancy made a statement after the influx of people sending media inquiries and dealing with the authorities, "We considered Chad a good friend, but have since learned of things we had no idea about. Chad was one of our best speakers and people really trusted him, (but) Chad evidently had some strange ideas about some things we didn't know about. Occasionally that happens, and when it does, you need to break with them."
The definition of a cult is this: a system of veneration and devotion directed toward a particular figure or object, small group of people having religious beliefs regarded as strange or sinister, or a misplaced or excessive admiration for a particular person or thing. If one looks at this definition, Preparing a People does not fall under this definition. They are basically a media company bringing together authors, lecturers, scientists, and philosophers to comment on the end of days and making sure people are working on being personally and spiritually prepared for the future.
*A comment from writer Hector Sosa Jr. (displayed on his website's frequently asked questions) discusses a situation occurred when he (Sosa and his wife), Chad Daybell and family, and Julie Rowe (who has been discussed as a person of interest, but hasn't been investigated) had lunch together. "Julie was told to hold back, I let her know that I was told not to hold her back. She looked and me and said oh you're the one. She had been told that there will be another after her that will witness to the things she had held back. I was strongly impressed by the Spirit to put in the exact wording in the paragraph about Moloch. This false diety will have a hand in the events happening in September. That's why I made a reference to obsidian. The Aztecs used obsidian daggers to cut out the hearts of their human sacrifices. Obsidian utensils are as sharp or sharper than most modern surgery scalpels."
This discussion is concerning because it looks at how off center many of the people Daybell associated with were. Chad's books became quite odd as well when he discussed his visions of the end of times after he had out of body experiences. In "Living on the Edge of Heaven" Daybell discusses being caught in the surf in his twenties. While his body was being tossed by the wave, his spirit was visiting with his grandfather, who showed him future events involving his still-unborn children. This accident caused his veil that separates mortal life from the spirit world to stay partially open so he often feels like he has a foot in both worlds. The series he also wrote, "Times of Turmoil" discuss the apocalyptic lives of the church members after a major earthquake hits Salt Lake City, Utah. Discussions of martial law, civil disturbances, mountain camps, and other over the top ideas.
Many people believe that his "visions" and ideals, the fact he considered himself a prophet, and he talked about in his books caused his eventual expulsion from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. The church has neglected to comment on his excommunication, due to it being a personal matter between Daybell and the church.
The fact remains, Preparing a People are claiming they are no longer associated with Daybell and Vallow.
Finally, Rexburg Police Department are focusing their investigation on the missing children and their investigative focus will remain on the children and their newlywed parents, who have never reported the children as missing or been cooperative throughout the search. According to Gary Hagen with the RPD, "We've gotten pretty much the run around from them. We do know there is some frustration with people thinking that we haven't done this in a timely manner, but there are certain stipulations--requirements we must meet before we can list a child endangered."
Sean Bartholick, the attorney that has been retained by Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell, released a statement recently on the Daybell's behalf, "Chad Daybell was a loving husband and has the support of his children in this matter. Lori Daybell is a devoted mother and resents assertions to the contrary. We look forward to addressing the allegations once they have moved beyond speculation and rumor."
Many people have commented on the posts from the Rexburg Police Department and the Facebook pages have discussed how odd this case is. Everyone is extremely worried about the children, but many people are questioning the legitimacy of the parents and their sudden absence from Rexburg. The statement released from the attorney makes it sound like the couple is continuing to stay away from the public eye, only when people stop digging into their past and questioning their motives. One hopes that the children will be found safe, but as the days pass it is getting less likely they will be found alive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.