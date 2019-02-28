Risa Stevens, Project Design and Development Coordinator at Dawn Enterprises, Inc.
Dawn Enteprises Inc. employs some amazing people. Among them is Risa Stevens who has her degree in apparel and design construction. Stevens worked at Dawn Enterprises as an intern before becoming a full-time employee. As the current project design and development coordinator, Stevens makes customer design ideas a reality, ensures that processes flow smoothly. She can scale designs to size, and also aids in training employees on machines so work is seamless for all involved.

 Read the Morning News (Feb. 28 edition) for more of this story.

