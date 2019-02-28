Risa Stevens has her degree in apparel and design construction. Stevens worked there as an intern before they hired her. As the current project design and development coordinator, Stevens makes customer design ideas a reality, makes sure processes flow smoothly, can scale designs to size, and also aids in training employees on machines so work is seamless for all involved. Read the Women in Business series in The Morning News for the complete story.
