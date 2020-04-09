BLACKFOOT– Many people are frustrated that gym's are closed right now. For people who have made the gym a routine everyday, one can still do so at home. There won't be the range of machinery but one can stave off the quarantine-15 (as many people are calling it) and get a good workout, with minimal needs. Not to mention, having workout routine will help alleviate stress symptoms as well.
If there are some gamers in the house, there are some fantastic workouts that one can get from gaming machines. The Xbox 360 with Kinect is a lot of fun. Even though the console is older, some of the games allow for "fitness" mode. Dance Central keeps track of the calories lost as well as has different work out modes from warm up, slow and steady, and even going crazy (which has some of the faster more difficult songs for a quick workout). One can find and purchase other games online, Xbox can connect to wifi, and tailor the likes of the workout(ee).
One of the most important things about working out at home, and preventing injury, is starting out with a warm up. Warming up is important because it prepares the body for a workout. It gradually increases heart rate and circulation so the body is ready to handle a higher intensity exercise. Warming up also loosens the joints for better flexibility. As the body temperature rises, the temperature increases blood flow to the muscles. This means less stress on joins and tendons, and reduces the risk of injury or overuse injuries. It can even make exercise more fun. It gives the body a chance to adjust to an increased workload.
Nerd Fitness has some incredible free resources and videos for beginning at home workouts. They have free downloadable workout guides for people who like to have something in front of them. Their beginner bodyweight workout uses found items if one doesn't have free weights at home. If one does not have weights at home, there are online articles which detail some of the options that one can use in place of work out machines.
Many online workout at home subscriptions are offering them for free or in an extended trial because many people are at home. Places like Beachbody, Peloton, CorePower Yoga, Nike Training Club, Les Mills, Blogilates, Barry's, and HIIT workouts. For those Amazon Prime Video members, there is free access to numerous exercise videos including Zumba, Cardio, and 21 day transformations.
There have been some gym teachers who have been leading neighbor exercises, from their own yards. It gives the neighbors a chance to workout, as well as keeping the correct social distancing. Take a look around and collaborate with some friends over social media to help keep on track with exercising. Having a workout buddy, or someone to answer to, has been known to help people stay with their exercise goals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.