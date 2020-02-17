Baking Soda has an unlimited shelf life, which makes it a perfect item for emergency preparedness and even around the house. It also has hundreds of uses beyond cooking. It can be used for Personal Hygiene, Sanitation, Cleaning, Medical, and scent control.
There are some amazing options when it comes to cleaning. Sometimes all one has to do is add a few measuring spoons of Baking Soda, and it breaks through tough stains.
One can use it to hand wash dishes: Adding two tablespoons to the dishwater will help remove caked on food. There are some homemade dish soap options that require Baking Soda for maximum efficiency. It does work great with regular dish soap.
Don’t forget to clean off grid stoves: For those summer campers, using stoves that are not electrical it is very common to see baked on blackness from firewood and smoke. Sprinkle some baking soda on and spray some water on the soda to make a paste. Let sit overnight and scrub in the morning, rinse, and it is good as new. This also works well for dutch ovens that have been around for a while.
Use it for baby clothes and diapers: Children make messes, it is a fact of life. Sometimes the stains will not release in a normal wash cycle. Use ½ cup baking soda in warm water with natural soap, let the clothes soak overnight. Wash as normal. It is gentle on baby’s and children’s skin and will keep them comfortable.
One might leap for joy at its ability to remove oil and grease stains: Oil and grease stains are inevitable if you have been servicing smaller engines and hunting. Sprinkle baking soda on the spot and scrub with a wet brush.
Baking Soda can be used for medicinal purposes:
Ulcer Pain: 1-2 teaspoons in a full glass of water.
Antacid: ½ teaspoon dissolved in a 4 oz glass of water. Sip slowly to reduce the possibility of gas or diarrhea. In an emergency, eating a different diet than usual, and stress, will cause a lot of upset stomachs. Having baking soda on hand will help keep stomachs happy.
Splinter Removal: Splinters are common when sprucing up the yard. 1 tbsp in a small glass of water, soak the affected area twice a day and it will come out easily.
Burns/Sunburns (Minor): A mixture of baking soda and water applied to a cool compress can be applied directly to the burn. Or use ½ cup in a lukewarm bath and air-dry.
Insect Bites/Poison Ivy: Make a past with water and baking soda. Apply to affected area and let sit.
Personal Hygiene:
Toothpaste: Wet your toothbrush, dip into the soda, and brush! It’s a simple way to clean your teeth, neutralize odors, and freshen your mouth. If an emergency were to strike, having baking soda will help keep teeth clean in the interim.
Facial Scrub: After a long day of hiking, or being busy, washing one’s face can help relieve some tension. 3 parts baking soda to 1 part water will help scrub away the dirt and sweat that will accumulate. Rinse clean.
Hair wash: Adding some baking soda to your shampoo or soap will help clean residue left behind.
Deodorant: Apply some baking soda to your underarms will help deodorize your pits. There are even recipes that are homemade deodorant. It is quite easy to make.
Even these simple uses far outweigh any other item in an emergency. For .37 a box, one can experiment with the uses. If there were an emergency, having Baking Soda on hand will be a boon to keeping everyone clean and happy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.