Every once in a while Blackfoot and the surrounding areas get hit with impressive winds. The adage, “Spring comes in like a lion and leaves like a lamb” could have been written about the area. Spring is usually met with blowing winds, melting snow, and many times a hectic rain or hail storm.
Around springtime people start bringing out their supplies to start beautifying their yards. It is tough to know whether storms will blow their supplies all over the place. Many people do not know which knots are important to keep their items secure. Knowing knots can also be a boon to camping, which is a big pastime for the area.
The following three knots will help you in both outdoor and survival situations.
The Bowline Knot
This knot is one of the more important “hold” knots. It stays firm when tension is applied. Unfortunately, it can work itself loose when there isn’t tension being applied to the ropes.
The Taut-Line knot
This knot is great when putting up a tent or tying up things to a peg. It works because it allows one to add or remove tension. Another name of this knot is the rolling hitch.
Timber Hitch Knot
This knot has been around for ages. It was one of the knots that pirates used during their treks on the sea. It is considered a friction knot, but it isn’t impossible to untie when pressure is being applied (if you have ever played with tying knots you will understand why). This knot can be used when tying your shelter up.
Paracord is recommended to have in large quantities especially for around the house. It is a cord that can hold a lot of weight, as well as not fraying as easily. Many people even keep this cord in their emergency packs because of its versatility.
Once you know these three knots, one can’t go when trying to tie down items around the yard. These knots are great for camping as well. It is also important to test these knots by oneself. It can be extremely frustrating to have an immediate need to tie something down, and have to double check how to do it.
