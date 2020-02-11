There are a lot of people who are making the changes from store bought goods to those that can be made at home. Extracts are one of those odd little items that are good for flavoring cakes, coffees, yogurt, and other endless items. For those who have made tinctures before, this will be a piece of cake. There are a few different steps to making each, but essentially can be done at the same time.
For those science types out there wondering why vodka or alcohol is only used in tinctures and extracts, the answer is this — ethanol (or distilled substances) are able to dissolve substances that are less soluble in water. Alcohol content acts as a preservative, antiseptic and antimicrobial.
Materials needed:
16-ounce canning jars
2-ounce glass bottles
Chalk labels
Filament tape
Bottle seal wax beads (or any type of sealing wax that can be used in food)
Vodka (preferably a higher alcohol proof)
Acidic fruits
Mint (stems removed)
Vanilla beans
Vanilla: Add vanilla beans and vodka into a large sterilized jar. Tightly close the lid and keep in a cool dark place. Shake the bottle every few days. Let sit for a few weeks until the extract turns a dark brown. Once it has attained the perfect color needed, one can pour into smaller bottles for gifts or into a darker glass bottle for future use.
Acidic fruit: Clean off the fruit one is going to be working with and then peel off the skin. Add the skin and vodka into a sterilized jar. Close the lid and shake a few times. Keep in a cool dark place. Let the bottle sit for four weeks before using. The peels will eventually turn brown but the extract will still be viable.
Mint extract: Lightly crush the mint leaves while in the jar to release the oils. Add vodka to the jar and seal tightly. Shake every few days. Let sit for about four weeks. Remove the mint leaves when ready to use the extract.
Some people like to use wax seals to make sure that their bottles are completely closed during the curing process. After putting the vodka and material into the bottle, make sure it is completely sealed; wrap a layer of filament tape around the top of the bottle.
Melt the wax beads down using equipment that will not be used later for food (or buy a secondhand pan from the dollar store and use it for wax purposes later). Once the wax is completely melted and the bottle top has been wrapped in filament tape, dip the bottle top upside down into the wax to seal it. Tilt the bottle to the side to create a drip so it can be opened easier later. Let the wax cool. Now one won’t have to worry about nasty dirt or critters getting into the extract.
