There are small tell tale signs that spring is on the way, it is time to start thinking about skills that may have lapsed over the cold winter. Fire building is one skill that can be easily remastered. Some people warm their homes by a fireplace, and there is a unique difference between a fire in a fireplace, and one for cooking or keeping warm on a campout. It is a skill that can help in an emergency too. There are three common ways to build fires, and they are some of the easier to master.
Materials Needed: Tinder, Kindling and Fuel.
Tinder is the smallest of the materials, which takes the initial spark to get the rest of the fire going. This could be anything from leaves, pine needles, dry grass, newspaper or basically anything that can catch a spark. Kindling is the inch-sized wood that is added to tinder to make the fire grow bigger and stay lit. Fuel wood is the largest of the three. You’ll want all of your materials to be dry and in sizes that can burn for a while.
There are a few different shapes that one can put the wood into to have an efficient fire. There is one fire technique that many people may not be aware of which is called a fire hole. The other choices are familiar to many people, which are the teepee or the log cabin. Both can be seen in photos in major scout handbooks as well as camping manuals.
Building a fire hole: This method is quite simple and is easy to cook with and also stay warm. A fire hole basically consists of two holes. The “main” fire hole needs to be dug one foot deep and one foot in diameter. At the base of the hole, there needs to be a “chamber,” which will hold the pieces of wood. The second hole is the “airflow” hole which will connect with the fire hole and provide air to continually feed the fire. It only needs to be around a 1/2 foot in diameter. It should be angled toward the fire hole and upwind from it. This fire is great because it has little smoke, burns efficiently, cooks food quicker and lasts longer than the conventional fires.
Teepee: Place a handful of tinder, or dryer lint, in the middle of the ring (fire safe area). Arrange the kindling over the tinder in a teepee type structure. Light the tinder and as the tinder burns larger, the kindling will catch and then fall into the pile. Start adding the larger fuel into the pile and it will continue to burn.
Log Cabin: Create a tinder pile like one would with a teepee fire. Then, around the tinder pile, lay down the larger fuel into a square structure, alternating two by two. This funnels air into the fire and helps it burn better. When one is done with the fire, one can choke the fire out by smothering it with dirt. Always make sure when one is getting ready to leave, make sure the fire area is cold. People have left warm campfires, and unfortunately the wind picked up and it caused a major fire in the area. Do not leave the area unless one knows the fire is out and cold.
Practicing these skills can be a boon to one’s summer, as well as during an emergency.
