On May 29, 2019 at about 0305 hours, Bingham County Deputies responded to a residence in Shelley Idaho. It was reported that a Delbert Rawson age 68 had been stabbed with a pitchfork by his son a Jonathan Rawson age 35. Both Delbert and Jonathan were transported to the hospital. Jonathan was cleared to go to the Bingham County Jail a short time later. Jonathan has been charged with Aggravated Battery.

Both Jonathan and Delbert are from the Shelley area but do not live in the same household.

Detectives are still in the process of doing interviews.

Nothing further

Sheriff Craig Rowland