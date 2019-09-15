BINGHAM COUNTY – It’s time for varsity soccer, with the Lady Panthers going up against the Beavers. The soccer fields are full of kids' parents and fans to support their team. Both teams are coming off tough games last week. Snake River is 0-5 so far and is hungry for their first win of the season. This is a home game for Snake River and looking to be a tough game for the team.
American Falls is sitting at a 3-1 record for the season. With strong starts and early goals their repertoire, the Panthers will have their hands full.
Playing for the Lady Panthers; Avery Tew, Cloie Wilson, Eileen Trejo, Rebekah Baxter, Bailey Wehrll, Kaylanne Pierce, Cara Pugmire, Hunter Davidson, Jazmin Sanchez, Gissells Trejo, Tiare Deloera, Roselyn Diaz, Emyrie Adams, Saydee Garza, Maria Garcia, Jesslynn Bishop, Ellie Thomas, Alondra Arredondo, Kodie Evans, Barisa Zarate, Keva Brumfield, Samantha Egbert, Kadance Ogden, Liz Egbert, Merced Carter, and Miranda Evans.
The Lady Panthers can out strong, but the Beavers had other plans. Scoring two goals for American Falls in the first five minutes. Snake River pushed hard to keep the ball in the Beavers territory but American Falls kept the pressure on and their defense was too strong, clearing the ball before Snake River could get into scoring position. Every time the Panther cleared the ball, the Beavers pushed it right back, giving ample opportunity to score. The American Falls team was relentlessly driving in Panther territory, taking several shots on goal. With six minutes left in the first, the Beavers constant pressure had them sitting with a 0-6 lead on the Panthers.
The Lady Panthers held the Beavers at 0-6 into the end of the first. Coming back out for the second the Beavers were in fine form getting a fast goal and then another in quick succession bring the score to 0-8. Snake River tried to keep the Beavers out of scoring position but the girls from American Falls knocked in another goal making three in the first five minutes of the second. The Lady Panthers put up a good fight but were unable to come out victorious. It was a rough game for the girls but they played their hearts out and never gave up. Their sportsmanship was unparalleled.
