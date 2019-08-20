By Jesse Cosens
BLACKFOOT – Football fever is sweeping Blackfoot. As the weather starts change into cooler days, everyone knows football season is right around the corner. The high schools around the city are lighting the fields up for practices and scrimmages. The Southeast Idaho Youth Football League is no different. The teams are formed and the practices are heating up in anticipation of a fruitful season. The boys are all ready to take on all comers and prove they have what it takes to be champions.
The league was formed in 1968 and is one of the largest youth programs in the Northwest. In 1996 there were over 600 players and it has grow exponentially to over 1300 players this year. There are currently 60 teams in the program, catering to kids in fifth to eighth grades. All the local school districts have dropped their JR. High School football programs around 2000. Since then, the league has provided the football program the schools lost. They have been an active chapter with the National Youth Sports Coaches Association and the National Alliance Youth Sports since 1997. They are also members of USA Football and active with the Heads UP program.
The League consists of players from Aberdeen, American Falls, Bear Lake, Blackfoot, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Grace, Malad, Marsh Valley, Pocatello, Preston, Snake River, Soda Springs, and Westside. One of the most challenging obstacles to overcome for the league is finding fields to play on. In the past they used the fields at Hawthorne middle school, one field at Alameda, Franklin, and Irving Middle Schools. Century and Highland high schools have an open field for the league as well as the ICCU Field at Idaho State University. Most of those fields are used by the league every weekend. Now the league has a central location at the Portnuef Wellness Complex that gives parents, players, directors and medical staff one location to congregate. The complex allows fully equipped medical staff and unit to be on-site to give better attention to injured players.
The teams are well on their way to another amazing season.
