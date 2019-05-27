An icon in Green Bay football history lost his battle with time yesterday morning. Leading the team as quarterback from 1956-1971, Bart Starr was an all american hero. With 3 consecutive league championships, 1961,1962 and 1965 not to mention winning the first ever title, Super Bowl Champions, as well as being the Super Bowl MVP, two years in a row for Super Bowl 1 and 2. He also held the Green Bay Packer franchise record most games played until 2003 when Brett Favre took that distinction. His NFL career started in 1956 when he was the 17th round draft (200th overall) pick for Green Bay out of the University of Alabama. He went on to win a total of 5 NFL championships under one of the most famous coaches of all time Vince Lombardi. His most recognizable contribution to the franchise would undoubtedly be his roll in the Ice Bowl in 1967 against the Dallas Cowboys. Four time pro-bowler Bart Starr retired from the game in 1971. Never really leaving Green Bay he returned as the head coach from 1975-1983 amassing an a 52-76-3 record. Bart Starr was in ducted to the Football Hall of Fame in 1977. With such a storied history with a loving franchise the city is in morning of a beloved man who's memory will remain and live on in the hearts and minds of the great people of Green Bay.
Bart Starr Green Bay legend dies at 85
- Jesse Cosens
- Updated
Jesse Cosens
