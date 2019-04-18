BLACKFOOT - It was blue skies and sunshine on Thursday for the Blackfoot baseball team, as the Broncos tore apart conference foe Shelley 12-0 and 15-0 in a double-header.
Blackfoot's offense didn't wait long to get rolling in the first game of the afternoon, scoring two runs in the first inning.
Jace Grimmett would get things started for the Broncos (9-8-1), hitting a single to left field to score Isaiah Thomas. Jerod Gough would hit a hard ground ball later in the inning to score Grimmet.
Blackfoot would blow things open in the second, scoring eight more runs. Beginning with Chase Turner, the Broncos would get their entire lineup and Turner again on base before Shelley recorded their first out of the inning.
To go along with four walked batters in the innings, the Broncos would also get doubles from Stryker Wood, Gough, Grimmett and Thomas. Blackfoot would tally two of their runs in the inning from passed balls.
Wood would double in the bottom of the fourth inning to score the Broncos eleventh and twelfth runs of the game.
Getting the win on the mound for the Broncos was Cayden Cornell. Cornell pitched four innings, allowing just three hits while striking out three batters. Tehgan Bassett pitched the fifth and final inning for the Broncos.
Blackfoot would have nine hits in the game, with Isaiah Thomas leading the way with 3 RBI. Five Blackfoot players would register at least one RBI in the game.
On the flip side of things, Shelley's Blake Leal (two hits) would lead the Russet's offense. Trey Lott and Zach Esplin would also get a hit for the Russets.
Esplin would pitch all four innings for the Russets in the first game.
Game Two
Blackfoot would blow out the Russets once again in game two, beating Shelley 15-0 in five innings. Kyson Van Orden would get the win for Blackfoot, pitching three innings while allowing just one hit. Candon Dahle would pitch the final two innings for the Broncos in relief duty, allowing no hits.
The Broncos would register 19 hits in the game, led by Carlos Pimentel (four hits, 3 RBI) and Juan Pimentel (two hits, 3 RBI).
In total, nine Bronco batters would get hits on the day.
Jeremy Burton would get the start for the Russets in the second game.
With the win, Blackfoot improves its record to 9-8-1 (3-7). Blackfoot will look to add another victory to the win column when they face the Russets tomorrow at Shelley.
The Russets fall to 0-14 (0-11) with the two losses.
What's next?
Who: Blackfoot vs. Shelley
When: Friday, April 19 at 3:30 p.m.
Where: Shelley High School
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.