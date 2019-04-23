BLACKFOOT - Blackfoot has found their new athletic director. The Broncos announced on Monday the hiring of Dwight Richins to take over the athletic director position. Richins will begin his new role in June.
Richins has 34 years of education experience in Idaho schools. He graduated from Idaho State University in 1985 with a Bachelor of Science in secondary education, with a science major and a math minor.
In 1998 Richins received his masters from ISU in ed administration. In 2013 he received his Ed Specialist Certification from ISU. Richins is also a retired Lt. Colonel from the Army Reserves/National Guard and a veteran from Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan).
Richins is currently serving as the superintendent of the West Jefferson School District, where he’s worked for the past six years.
A familiar name in Bingham County, Richins worked for Shelley High School from 2001-2012, where he served as the athletic director and football coach. The Russets won four 3A titles under his guidance. Richins also coached track for the Russets.
Before his time in Shelley, he worked and coached at Teton High School (Driggs) for over a decade.
He replaces Cody Shelley at Blackfoot High School, who announced he was stepping down from the athletic director position earlier this month. Shelley will remain the head boys’ basketball coach for the Bronco program.
The Blackfoot School District released the following statement regarding Richins hiring:
“The Blackfoot School District is pleased to announce the recent hiring of Dwight Richins as the athletic director for Blackfoot High School. We are truly excited about this most recent addition. Dwight comes with a great deal of experience related to extracurricular programs and currently is serving on the board of directors for the Idaho High School Activities Association. Blackfoot High School has seen significant progress of late regarding its extra curricular programs. It is our belief Dwight will be able to assist our student athletes on their current trajectory, as well as enhance our programs due to his knowledge and experience. Dwight has been a successful coach in a variety of sports from all the various sports seasons. A number of his teams have achieved the pinnacle of state championships. Dwight has served as athletic director for both Teton High School and Shelley High School. Currently he is serving as the superintendent of the West Jefferson School District. Dwight will be retiring from that position in June of 2019. We are excited to welcome Dwight to the District 55 family. We are not sure how much kelly green he has in his current wardrobe, but we are confident Bronco Nation will get him ready to go. Good Luck Dwight! “
