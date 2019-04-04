Blackfoot was faced with the task of meeting a future Division I pitcher on Thursday afternoon, as the Broncos hosted Randon Hostert and the Bonneville Bees.
Hostert, a University of Utah commit, would live up to the hype, pitching seven innings en route to an 8-1 Bonneville victory. The Broncos would struggle all afternoon against the ace, notching just six hits on the afternoon.
Blackfoot (5-3-1) would have a chance to take an early lead, as Cayden Cornell and Jerod Gough would hit back to back singles in the bottom of the first inning with two outs. But Hostert would escape, getting Blackfoot's next batter Jace Grimmett to ground out.
Blackfoot would eventually score their only run of the day in the fifth inning. After a pair of singles from Juan Pimentel and Jerod Gough, Jace Grimmet would hit a one-out sacrifice flyball to right field to score Pimentel. Hostert would eventually strikeout Blackfoot's Chase Turner to end the inning.
The Bees (9-2) meanwhile would score their first runs of the day in the second inning, as a Kai Howell double would bring in two Bonneville base runners. After taking a 4-0 lead through the first four innings, the Bee's would tack on an additional four runs in the top of the sixth.
"I'm not as disappointed as you would think," said Blackfoot Head Coach Liam Pope. "For four or five innings it was a four-run game. I thought we were playing good baseball. We know that Bonneville is a good team, and for a while, we were hanging in there and being competitive. Against a pitcher like that, you're not going to get many chances. That's what we're going to have to work out,"
Starting on the mound for Blackfoot was Cayden Cornell. Cornell would go five innings for the Broncos, allowing eight hits while registering three strikeouts. Tehgan Bassett and Candon Dahle would pitch in relieving duties.
"I love how Cayden pitched. I thought he pitched a good game," said Pope.
