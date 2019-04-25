Blackfoot, ID (83221)

Today

Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 69F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 36F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.