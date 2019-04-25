Ty Zacharisen
AMMON - It wasn't a perfect game for the Blackfoot baseball team on Thursday, but the Broncos would hold off Hillcrest late, beating the Knights 13-8.
Blackfoot (13-8-1) would waste no time against Hillcrest, scoring six first-inning runs. With a runner already on first, Cayden Cornell would start things off for the Broncos, hitting a double to center to score the Broncos first run of the day. Jerod Gough, Carlos Pimentel, Carter Cooper, and Ethan Case would all hit singles later in the inning for the Broncos.
After a scoreless second, the Broncos would drive in three more runs in the third. Isaiah Thomas, Cooper and Case would be credited with RBIs in the inning.
Blackfoot would score another three runs in the sixth, with Jace Jorgensen, Cornell, and Gough all driving in a run for the Broncos.
Jace Grimmett added a seventh-inning RBI double.
Despite trailing by as many as eight runs, Hillcrest would battle their way back to make things interesting late. The Knights (11-12) would score three runs in the third, as well as a run in the sixth to cut into the Blackfoot lead.
Going into the bottom of the seventh trailing 13-5, the Knights would put themselves in a position to make a comeback thanks to some helpful hits. After loading the bases with two outs, Hillcrest would draw a walk, scoring the Knight's sixth run of the afternoon. Following batter Kolter Smith would take advantage of the opportunity put in front of him, hitting a deep double to center field to score two more runs. Hillcrest's Caleb Harris, who was on first, would attempt to reach home play on the play.
A great throw from Blackfoot shortstop Carlos Pimentel would beat Harris to the plate though, ending the game.
With the win, Blackfoot has now won seven of their last eight games. Thanks to back to back sweeps of conference foes Shelley and Hillcrest, the Broncos secured the 4th seed in the District VI tournament taking place next week.
"We're playing good baseball. We can be happy…and I told the boys to be confident because we're doing well right now," said Blackfoot Head Coach Liam Pope.
The seeding is essential, as the Broncos get home-field advantage for the first game of the district tournament. Blackfoot will face none other than Hillcrest in the opening round of the tournament.
But the Broncos are one of the hottest teams in Eastern Idaho right now, and a lot of that has to do will the leadership and play that Pope is getting from his seniors.
"Hardworking, and very easy to coach," said Pope when asked about his ten seniors.
"They're soaking stuff up…They're doing the things we're asking them to do, and it's a good bunch. There's no egos or anything. Nobody pouts or gets angry. It's been a great bunch to coach."
And while it may be easy for parents and fans to look ahead to a second-round matchup with either Bonneville or Idaho Falls in the District Tournament, Pope and his team are only focused on Hillcrest next week.
"Everything that we do tomorrow in practice, everything that we do Monday in practice, the way we set up, will be in anticipation of that first pitch with Hillcrest next week. Who cares about IF or Bonneville right now."
Getting the win for Blackfoot on the mound was Candon Dahle. Dahle pitched five innings, allowing just two earned runs on six hits, striking out three batters on the day. Juan Pimentel pitched the final two innings to record the save for the Broncos.
Dallin Weatherly pitched in the starting spot for Hillcrest (5.0 IP, 2 ER, 5 K, 6 BB)
On offense, the Broncos would get at least one hit from seven different players. The Broncos were led by Ethan Case (1 hit, 3 RBI), Carter Cooper (2 hits, 2 RBI) and Jerod Gough (1 hit, 2 RBI). Aiding the Broncos was their ability to get free bases. Blackfoot drew ten walks on the day.
What's next for Blackfoot?
Thursday's game against Hillcrest was the final regular season game for the Broncos. Blackfoot begins District Tournament play at home versus Hillcrest next Tuesday in a best-of-three series.
Games 1 and 2 will be at Blackfoot High School. If necessary, a game three will be held at Hillcrest High School on Wednesday.
Who: Hillcrest
When: Tuesday, April 30 at 3:30 p.m MT
Where: Blackfoot High School
*Note from the Sports Reporter:
The Broncos celebrated Senior Night on Wednesday prior to a double-header versus Hillcrest. The Broncos have ten seniors on the team, including Ethan Case. Case was previously omitted in Thursday's edition of the Morning News.
