It's been a heck of a year so far for Allie Cannon.
A starting guard on a Blackfoot team that won 23 games during the 2018-2019 season, Cannon has been in the center of All-Star nominations and All-District honors throughout the last few weeks.
Her signing with the College of Idaho was the cherry on top.
In front of family, friends, coaches and fellow teammates who had all gathered at Blackfoot High School on Tuesday, Cannon made her commitment official.
