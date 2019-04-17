The Bonneville softball team had just about complete control of everything on Wednesday afternoon against Shelley, pulling away late in the sixth inning to beat the Russets 10-1.
After taking an early 3-0 lead through the first four innings, Bonneville would pull away late, scoring an additional six runs in the sixth inning.
With a runner already on first base, Zoey Grinnel would get things started for the Bee's in the sixth, hitting a double down the left field line.
Following two straight walks to get the bases loaded and push the lead to four, Bonneville's Olivia Lemons would ground out to first base to score another run. After a Riley Baker single up the middle to push the lead to 6-0, Bonneville's Maely Harringfeld would hit a triple, scoring two more runs for the Bee's. A sac-fly later in the inning would push the Russet deficit to nine. Bonneville would score an additional run in the seventh inning.
"We just had some costly errors at the most unfortunate times, and they (Bonneville) capitalized on it," said Shelley Head Coach Travis Perez.
For the Russets, things were going pretty smoothly before the sixth inning. With Hannah Christensen starting on the mound for Shelley, the Russets were able to keep things close for a majority of the game. The Shelley defense was also able to keep the score at bay in the early innings, turning a double play in both the third and fourth innings.
But the Shelley bats could never find their rhythm against Bonneville pitcher Annie Elliot. Elliot would strike out ten batters on the day.
The one person Elliot couldn't stop though was Shelley's Celeste Davis. Down 10-0 with one out and no runners on, Davis would hit a home-run to center field, scoring the single run for Shelley. Davis was a nuisance all day for the Bee's, leading the Russet's with three hits on the day.
"Very first home-run of her career," stated Perez when asked about Davis's home run.
"This year she's put together a couple of doubles for us, and then putting the one today over the fence. I thought that was awesome for her. Definitely a highlight for her today."
With the loss, Shelley falls to 3-11 (2-4) on the season. The Russets are in the thick of conference play, having just wrapped up a series with Blackfoot last week before a double-header with Bonneville this week (Shelley lost 10-1 on Tuesday).
Perez knows that his team has to continue playing hard against every team, no matter what. The Russets are in their first year in the 4A classification
"I sat the girls down in the gym before the season and said 'We are a 4A team. We're going to coach you like a 4A team, and I expect you to play like a 4A team'. We're just trying to instill in our team that we can compete at this level, and we just got to keep working and going to work.
The Russets are now 2-4 in their conference, having taken a pair of wins over conference foe Skyline earlier in the year.
Shelley plays again on Friday.
What's next for Shelley softball?
Who: Thunder Ridge
When: Friday, April 19 at 3:30 p.m MT
Where: Thunder Ridge High School (Idaho Falls)
