Baseball fans in Firth were treated to a doubleheader Friday afternoon, as the Shelley Russets rolled into town. One game would have been just fine.
Firth blasted the Russets in both contests, winning the first game 10-2 (seven innings) before beating Shelley again 11-1 (five innings).
Game One
In game one, it was an early Firth lead that would ultimately down the Russets. The Cougars powered in six first-inning runs, while pitcher Kai Park locked things down at the mound.
Leading the Cougars from the batter's box was Trevor Gamar and Kai Park. The duo would both notch two RBI's in the first game.
Park would go all seven innings for the Cougars, allowing just two hits in the last six innings of the game. The senior was impressive, maintaining pitch velocity as the game wore on.
Starting the game at pitcher for Shelley was Blake Leal.
A bright spot for the Russets was their play late in the first game. After allowing the 10th run midway through the fourth inning, the Russets would lock things down defensively. Shelley's Jarret Leal would come in before the top of the fifth inning, allowing just one hit through the final two innings.
Shelley's Austin Bateman would lead all batters with three hits in the first game.
Game Two
Believe it or not, Shelley had some momentum in this game. After a leadoff-double by Bateman to begin the game, Shelley's John Kerner and Trey Lott would hit opposite field grounders to bring Bateman home.
Also impressing early was Shelley pitcher Jeremy Burton, who sat down six of his first eight batters faced. But then things went way south. After scoring two runs in the third, the Firth bats would ignite in the fourth. The Cougars would score nine runs in total, with several of those coming off simple fielding issues by the Shelley infielders. Every batter would get on base at least for Firth in the inning, with Nelson getting two hits in the inning. The game would be called midway through the fifth.
Pitching in the second game for Firth was Trevor Gemar. Gemar would go all five innings for the Cougars, allowing just two hits.
Major Concerns in Shelley
Although still early in the season, Friday's results are troubling for a Russet team that's been struggling all year. Shelley is 0-5 on the season, losing those games by a combined margin of 80-4. Coached by Wally Foster, the Russets have no break in their strength of schedule. Friday's doubleheader against Firth was the only opportunity Shelley had to play against an opponent lower than the 4A classification.
Firth surging
Things are the exact opposite in Firth. The Cougars are 5-1, with their lone loss coming in a 15-13 slugfest with Teton. The Cougars will play another Bingham County school in their next matchup, as they travel to Snake River to face the Panthers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.