FIRTH – Tuesday night went pink in Firth as the Lady Cougars volleyball team continues their domination of the 2A Nuclear conference. Traveling all the way from Salmon was the Lady Savages, who continues to search for their first win on the season.
The Lady Cougars came out in all pink (except libero Liberty Park) as a sign of unity for all those who suffer or have suffered from cancer. Adding to the message, the Lady Cougars started a fundraiser around the "Think Pink" to help friend and local child from Firth, Jaxon Jolley, who was diagnosed last November with Aplastic Anemia. The team came out with the goals of Jumping for Jaxon, and each of the junior and varsity teams jumps would be calculated over the game, and they Lady Cougars will be trying to solidify pledges based on their numbers of jumps.
The evening started off right for Firth with the junior varsity team demanding respect with 2-0 sweep over Salmon's JV team. The first set ended with a score of 25-11 and the second set ended in similar fashion at 25-8. After the solid win, the Firth JV team sat in unity with their varsity counterpart and cheered them on as they took to the court.
The varsity Lady Cougars picked up where the JV had left off. They exchanged a few points early in the first set before going on a 14-0 run making the score 20-5 before Salmon would capture another point. That very next point would be the Savages' last for the first set with the Cougars taking the victory 25-6.
The second set started a little better for the Savages as they jumped out to an early lead before the Cougars' strong serving came back into play. During the second set, the Lady Cougars put their discipline and skill to work to wrap it up with another clean victory of 25-11.
The third set would be the final set for the game as The Cougars continued to decimate their competition. Kiley Mecham and Hailey Gee attacked the net to prevent the Savages from scoring on more than one occasion, and would help lead their team to a 25-7 set, but not before the team went on an 8-0 run to start the set and coach Elda Park substituted in some of her JV players allowing them to get some play time during the varsity game.
Coach Park stated at the end of the game, "It's a great cause and the girls stepped up for it as well," referencing the Jump for Jaxon event that the team held. The Jump for Jaxon event is part of Firth's libero Liberty Park's STAR event program that she participates in throughout the school year.
WHAT'S NEXT
The Cougars will host the Ririe Bulldogs for their senior night on Thursday, October 10. This will be their last home game for the regular season with the conclusion being on the road against North Fremont. Firth continues their undefeated streak in their conference and are well on their way to a number one seed to State.
STAT BREAKDOWN
Kiley Mecham (#11) racked up six kills and one block.
Hailey Gee (#15) added six kills as well with one block.
Jordyn Adams (#10) pulled out seven digs.
Liberty Park (#3) pulled seven digs as well.
Brooklyn Claison (#5) had three aces, four kills and two blocks.
Kaydee Park (#2) handed out 19 assists and six digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.