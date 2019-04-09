The Firth softball team began conference play on Tuesday afternoon against West Jefferson, tying the Panthers 6-6 through four innings. The game was called due to wet weather conditions.
Firth (2-6) would start the game off hot, with leadoff hitter Kelsey Cardenas driving a double to right field. Following batter Kate Leslie would double as well, bringing in Cardenas. Kylee Barker and Megan Jolley would also register hits in the opening inning, help Firth score five first-inning runs.
The lead would last long though, as the Panthers would rally and score five runs for themselves in the second inning.
For Firth, the inning was a bit of a roller coaster. Cougar Pitcher Kelsey Cardenas would see the first two West Jefferson batters reach a base, before then popping up the next two batters. But with two outs and runners in scoring position, West Jefferson's J'Mae Torgerson would double to left field, scoring both runners. West Jefferson would notch three more hits in the inning before the third and final out.
Firth would tie the game in the bottom of the third inning, as Jolley would hit a single to right field to score Kylee Barker.
"Right now we're just trying to find ourselves…just figure out how we fit in and how each member of the team can contribute. I think that we're getting there, it's just taking some time" said Firth Head Coach Elsa Park.
Pitching for Firth on Tuesday was Cardenas. Kelsey would finish the day with one strikeout, controlling things at the mound apart from a rough second inning.
"She's doing better," said Park when asked about Cardenas's performance.
"Usually when it's been raining, we've been struggling to play, but she (Cardenas) did well today…She was able to settle down after that early inning and lead the team."
Wet Weather
The game was in the top of the fifth inning due to wet conditions. Hail would begin hitting the field, eventually turning to rain. After several minutes of deliberation, umpires called the game.
Although Tuesday's game ended in a tie, the game will be resumed at a later time. Firth travels to West Jefferson on April 23 for a conference road game. The two teams will pick up and finish from where they left on Tuesday, before playing another scheduled conference game.
What's next for Firth?
Who: Malad
When: Wednesday, April 10 at 4:00 M.T
Where: Malad High School
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.