Firth Volleyball Remains undefeated in conference play

NORTH FREMONT – The Firth volleyball team 'spikes again,' traveling to North Fremont to tame the Huskies with aspirations of closing out their season with a perfect record in conference play. After the pooches were kenneled, and the cats played, the Lady Cougars finished their season with the bang they wanted heading into districts–undefeated in conference.
The Cougars finished the regular season with a modest 11-2 record, dropping both games to the Sugar-Salem Diggers, but ultimately head into the tournament as the number one seed and in great position to be making a trip to Coeur d'Alene with high hopes of adding another banner to their wall.
Firth's team has fought hard together, trying to keep their intensity up even when the matches are one-sided. The need arose yet again for this intensity on Tuesday night, when North Fremont managed to score 20 points on the Cougars in the first set. The Lady Cougars would not relent; they road their momentum from the first set into the following sets, holding the huskies to only nine points in the second set, and 13 in the third-and-final set. Firth has made that somewhat of a tradition, not allowing any team other than Sugar-Salem to take a single set from them, and have went 27 sets straight since then.
Tenacity continues to power the Cougars and will prove to be one of the most important skills that the team brings into every set. Adding to their tenacity is their ability on the court; they work extremely well as a team with strong communication, skill, and discipline.
STATS BREAKDOWN
The first set ended with a score of 25-20 in Firth's favor.
The second set finalized 25-9, Firth wins.
The third set Firth won again 25-13.
Hailey Gee scored another eight kills and 10 digs to add to her season.
Kiley Mecham added another eight kills to the books and another block.
Brooklyn Clayson scored three kills, two blocks, and two aces.
Jordyn Adams landed six kills and six digs.
Kaydee Park continues to put up monster assist numbers on the season with 27 against the Huskies.
Liberty Park mustered seven more digs for the Cougars.
Hailey Barker added eight digs as well.
DISTRICT PICTURE
Firth clinched a bye into the second round of districts and will not have to wade through a play-in game. They will be waiting for the winner of the first round, and will not know for sure who they will do battle with until then.
POWER RANKINGS
The Cougars are sitting as the second highest ranked team with a power ranking of 124.00 heading into districts only two points behind Melba for the 2A Division and ranked 11th overall for the entire state.
STATE PICTURE
Based solely off of records and power rankings, Firth appears to have only a select few that could cause a problem for them on the big stage.
