Several girls' basketball players from around Bingham County were selected to Monday's 5th District All-Star basketball game.
Aberdeen's Aysha Mack, Sho-Ban's Mary Benally and Rylee Appenay, and Snake River's Abbie Tew, Abby Morgan and Mia Harper were all selected to the game held at Pocatello High School on March 11.
Although girls' basketball wrapped up a few weeks ago in Idaho, postseason All-Star games give the best athletes from around the area an opportunity to showcase their skills one last time in front of family, friends, and fans.
Sho-Ban and Snake River both qualified for the 2019 state tournament, while Aberdeen fell just short.
