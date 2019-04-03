Ty Zacharisen
FIRTH - In front of family and friends at the Firth High School library, Grayson Nelson signed his letter of commitment to continue playing basketball at Columbia Basin College.
A 6'7" post-player, Nelson shined on the hardwood for the Firth Cougars the past four years, towering over defenders while being a force on defense as well.
Unlike many of the athletes signing in Bingham County though, Nelson's road to college athletics wasn't clear in his senior year, as the Firth basketball star suffered a gruesome injury in January.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.