Snake River's Mitch Lindsay may have only had two chances to shine in this year's boys' basketball state tournament, but he definitely made the most out of it.
Lindsay would be the only Panther to score double digits in both games of the state tournament, scoring 16 points against Fruitland before scoring another 13 against Kellogg.
Although the Panthers lost both of those games, the individual performance was good enough to earn Lindsay a 3A 'Honorable Mention' nod.
