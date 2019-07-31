FIRTH – The Little Buckaroo Rodeo is this weekend. Fun filled times in Firth are in store for all, for the 54th year in a row. All the favorites are going to be there. Registration for the events has expired.
There will be several events taking place the little ones will participate in, just like they have for years past. For four years old and under there is the Stick Pony Races and the Ribbon Pull, everyone five and under can compete in the Chicken Scramble. Five to eight year olds will be competing in the Sheep Riding, Ribbon Tie, and Goat Roping. Eight to twelve year olds in Wild Goat Milking, Pig Scramble, and Barrel Racing. Nine to twelve year olds are in the Calf Riding. There will be a team event too for eight to twelve year olds with the Sheep Dressing competition.
Admission is cheep with adults only $5, children 12 and under for $2. Proceeds go to the Firth FFA and 4-H programs around the area. Stock for this event will be provided by Pratt Livestock from Blackfoot and Jonathan Jensen in Firth.
Truly an iconic local tradition steeped in history and the spirit of Idaho. In addition to the rodeo there will be a "Cowboy Breakfast" at 10 A.M., with the "Home Town Hoedown" parade at 11 A.M., on August 3. Music for the parade will be performed by The Community Orchestra. There will also be food and games after the parade at the city park in Firth. Line up for the parade starts10;30A.M. at Firth High School. This is a call to anyone that has ever dreamed about being in a parade. This is the chance of a lifetime. The parade officials are looking for people to participate it could be the golden opportunity to scratch something off the bucket list, "Hello! I am looking for parade participants! Little buckaroo rodeo parade will be Saturday August 3rd. Line up behind Firth High School at 10:30, parade starts at 11. We would love to have groups, clubs, activities, businesses, individuals, cool cars, trucks, bikes, critters. Anyone is welcome! Let me know if you have questions! Kristine Carlson Edwards 208-339-4831."
For the young entrepreneurs there will be the first ever Kid's Makers Market. Get the money making ides together. Something to sell is all thats needed to make a little cash this summer. Booths for the market will be free to kids. All sellers are responsible for their own table to sell their wares. It will be in the park following the Little Buckaroo Parade on August 3. Lemonade, sodas, candy, confections, or crafts are all free game at this market. If it can be made by kids its good to sell. To reserve a spot or for questions call or text Karisa Hillman at (208) 520-0267
Don't miss out on all the fun, the history if this event is enough to bring out the kid in all. For those who went as a kid it is like turning back time, good food, great people, and 54 years of local history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.