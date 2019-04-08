BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot Little Leaguer's took to the field Monday evening, and they weren't going to be stopped by a little rain. What would opening day be in Blackfoot without a rain shower or three?
As the games rounded the one hour mark, clouds came in with ferocity. Soon after opening up and pouring on the on-lookers, the distant rumble of thunder could be heard. Soon after, flashes of lightning criss-crossed the sky, leading to the umpires calling the games early to protect the well-being of the players.
Don't fret, as there will be more games Tuesday night with new teams taking to the diamond.
Canceled games will be rescheduled, time permitting.
