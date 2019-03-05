Wet weather may keep the Blackfoot baseball team inside, but the cold was nothing for the Broncos on Tuesday afternoon. With temperatures hovering right around freezing Tuesday in Blackfoot, Broncos Head Coach Liam Pope and his team were out on the field, practicing base-running and defensive adjustments.
For the Pope and the Broncos, the opportunity to get out on the field is a valuable thing this early in the season for the Blackfoot (and just about every other school in this part of the country), baseball in early March means preparing for opponents while also battling the elements.
