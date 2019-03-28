FIRTH - Firth's Scott Adams is coming back to the hardwood.
In an announcement earlier this week, the Firth athletic director confirmed that he was hired back on as the head basketball coach for the Cougar program.
He held the same position from 2004-2017.
In that thirteen span, Adam's was one of the most successful coaches in Idaho basketball, winning seven state titles.
The Cougars reeled off four consecutive state championships from 2007-2010, before landing three straight from 2014-2016.
Adam's seven state titles tie him with Rigby's Elliot Anderson for the most boys basketball titles in Idaho history.
Adams will replace Art Polson, who coached the Cougars the last two years. Polson was 23-23 in those two years, failing to win a state title either year.
Polson and the Cougars ran into several roadblocks in the 2018-2019 season, losing star Grayson Nelson to injury in the thick of regular season conference play. The Cougars also had the unfortunate luck of having to play in the same conference as Michael Ure. The 6-foot-7 center from Ririe dominated 2A play this year, helping Ririe not only win the 2A Nuclear Conference but also advance to the semifinals of the state tournament. Ure was named the Idaho Gatorade player of the year.
Adams will take on head coaching responsibilities immediately, while still maintaining his role as Firth's athletic director.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.