The Snake River softball team cracked the coach's poll on Wednesday. The Panthers are currently ranked 3rd in the 3A classification, trailing only Homedale and Gooding.
Snake River softball is the only Bingham County team (baseball and softball) currently ranked.
After starting the season off with losses to Sugar-Salem and West Jefferson, Snake River has been one of the hottest teams in the state, rattling off six straight wins.
The Panthers most recently blasted Soda Springs last week, beating the Cardinals by a combined 20 runs in two games.
Snake River's season continues today against regional foe Firth. The two teams last met on April 2, where the Panthers won 20-2.
This is the first week that Snake River has been featured in the coach's poll.
