BINGHAM COUNTY – Monday may have be the final day of regular season play for some of the soccer teams, but it also starts the next chapter; districts! Some local teams fared well, while others didn't make the grade.
BLACKFOOT HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SOCCER VS SHELLEY
The final game for the Broncos was a road game against the Shelley Russets. The Broncos came into the game with a 5-7 record overall, and a 5-4 record in conference play. The Big Green took the field with plans of ending the regular season with a three-game winning streak; doing so in convincing fashion with a 4-0 victory.
The Russets came into the game with a 4-5 conference record, and have continued to build their skills as a team as the season progressed. In the Russets versus Broncos previous matchup, the Russets took home the win with a 2-1 score and defending their home turf. However, Monday night's game, the Russets would continue to struggle on the road, and ultimately could not defend against the Homecoming-week-fueled onslaught of the Broncos.
BLACKFOOT HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SOCCER VS SHELLEY
The Lady Broncos traveled to Shelley to play the final game of the regular season against a local rival, but could not bring home the win. In their previous meeting, the Lady Broncos snuck a goal past the Russets' keeper, allowing them to squeak out a win of 1-0 at home. This time–this time it would be different. Both have had the opportunity to grow as players and as teams, and they left it all on the field Monday for everyone to see.
The Lady Russets demanded revenge on their previous matchup, and put five past the Broncos keeper while only allowing the Broncos to score two of their own. This win for the Lady Russets prevents them from having a winless season, which is a testament to their perseverance.
The Lady Broncos end the season with only one win as well, coming against Shelley earlier in the year. Both teams worked hard all season, and will continue to grow as players.
SNAKE RIVER HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SOCCER VS FIRTH
The Panthers and Cougars managed to tie yet again with the exact same score as their previous meeting earlier this season. Snake River looks forward to districts in the number-two seed for their conference, and will most likely play fellow Bingham County team, the Aberdeen Tigers.
SNAKE RIVER HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SOCCER VS MARSH VALLEY
The Lady Panthers held their final game for the season on their own field, only to host conference rival, the Marsh Valley Eagles. Marsh Valley kept the perfect conference dream alive and won with a convincing 12-0 score. Snake River fought hard and have progressed all year. The team holds young talent, and will be a force to be reckoned with in seasons to come.
ABERDEEN HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SOCCER VS SUGAR-SALEM
The boys from Aberdeen traveled to Sugar-Salem to try to bring home one more win on the season, but could not muscle past the Diggers. Not to be underplayed, the Tigers do a great job holding the Diggers to only two goals because Sugar-Salem has been a monster on the field this season. Sugar has only lost one game on the year and tied another, with a total record of 13-1-1 and remaining undefeated in conference. Furthermore, the Diggers shutout 10 of their opponents, and only allowing a total of nine goals to get past their keeper all season long.
ABERDEEN HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SOCCER VS MALAD
The Lady Tigers put their best feet forward and snuck two past the Malad keeper to win their final game of the season with a score of 2-1 on the road. The Lady Tigers topped Malad in both matches on the year and continue to fight hard in a strong conference. Aberdeen finished the season in the middle of the pack for their conference heading into districts with a 3-5 record and an overall record of 5-6-1. Depending on the breakdown, they may have the opportunity to enter a play-in game for State.
FIRTH HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SOCCER VS SNAKE RIVER
The Cougars tied it up in a bow Saturday against the Panthers, and will play their last game on the road against Teton on Thursday, October 10. Firth boasts a 5-3 record on the season overall, but has had a rough go against conference rivals with a record of 2-3 in conference play. The winner of the Firth vs Teton game will secure the number-two seed in their conference, and will have the opportunity to make it to a play-in game for State depending on district performance.
FIRTH HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SOCCER VS MALAD
The Lady Cougars traveled just north of the boarder to do battle with Malad, only to come home licking their wounds with a score of 5-2 in Malad's favor. The Lady Cougars have two games left on the season, hosting North Fremont on October 8, and traveling to Teton on October 10. The Lady Cougars have not had a stellar season, but are looking to finish the season strong.
