Ty Zacharisen
FIRTH - Softball is supposed to be difficult in the rain. But don't tell Abbie Tew that.
Tew would collect four hits, two of which would be two home runs, in Tuesday's 19-2 win over Firth. Tew's first home run would come in the top of the first inning, a two-run home run to right field. The senior would later launch a three-run homer to center field in the fourth inning.
The home runs were the first on the year for Abbie, a welcoming sign for a Snake River team currently on a four-game winning streak.
"Just hit the ball," said Tew when asked about her approach in the batter's box. "Not necessarily a home run swing every time, but instead making a connection and getting girls on and around to score."
