IDAHO FALLS– The oldest rodeo tradition in Idaho is just a two days away. It's the War Bonnet Roundup hosted by the City of Idaho Falls, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes of Fort Hall, and the Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department. From the beginning the most spectacular and colorful part of the rodeo is the Native American display. Not only giving the rodeo its moniker but making it an integral part of Idaho history.
More than 450 men and women compete in the rodeo each summer entertaining tens of thousands of fans. This rodeo was originally run by a few local business men. After watching a rodeo in Jackson Hole, Wyoming they decided to hold one of their own right in Idaho Falls. Years later it was taken over by the local American Legion and as of late it is run by the City Of Idaho Falls and the Chamber of Commerce.
In it's 108th year, the War Bonnet Roundup still has all the rodeo favorites. As an added kick, Teton Toyota who has been one of the sponsors for the rodeo is giving away a brand new 2019 Toyota Tundra. Nine contestants will be drawn for a chance to kick a football into the bed of a 2019 Tundra bed. If the ball stays in the bed the contestant keeps the truck. Attendees will be in the presence of royalty, of a sort. "The War Bonnet Round Up Royalty organization exists for the purpose of selecting young ladies to serve as official spokespersons for the War Bonnet Round Up, professional rodeo, and providing educational opportunities for those young women who wish to pursue becoming an Ambassador for the sport of rodeo and our Western Heritage.
Our War Bonnet Round Up Royalty travel some 100,000 miles during their reign, appearing at multiple rodeo performances, as well as appearances at schools, civic groups, and other special events, educating the public and creating awareness about the sport of rodeo, its sponsors, and its opportunities.
Talented, beautiful, and well-spoken, our War Bonnet Round Up Royalty are the ideal ambassadors to represent and promote America’s Original Professional Sport – rodeo – serving as spokespersons for the War Bonnet Round Up which is affiliated with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. They also take on the role of model and spokesperson in a variety of promotional events and commercial advertisements for western clothiers, publications, sponsors and other service providers to the western industry.
We encourage you to come out and meet our War Bonnet Round Up Royalty when they make an appearance at a rodeo or event near you and join our War Bonnet Round Up Royalty in supporting the great western rodeo tradition. All inquiries can be sent to: warbonnetrounduproyalty@gmail.com"
This years royalty are:
2019 & 2020 Miss War Bonnet Round Up, Tori Wanner
2019 & 2020 War Bonnet Round Up Teen Queen, Ashlyn Hill
2019 & 2020 War Bonnet Round Up Princess, Jyllian Christensen
Everyones favorite has gotten even better this year. The Wild Horse Race is now every-night and the purse is over $15000. The organizers for the race said,"Thanks to the Shoshone-Bannock tribe of southeastern Idaho, the War Bonnet Round Up now has the World’s Richest Wild Horse Race! The prize is over $15,000. The greatest riders in America will be competing every night of the rodeo!
Here is the line up for this year.
July 31
This fun evening for the whole family includes horse-drawn trolley rides, face painting, a photo booth, carnival games, bounce houses, a mechanical bull (small fee per ride), and rodeo clowns and local mascots will be in attendance. One of the main attractions will be a downtown arena featuring free-style bullfighting with real Mexican fighting bulls and mini bull riding. At the plaza, you’ll enjoy live country music and a live wild west shoot-out!!
This event is FREE for the entire family and will be on B Street in between Capital Ave and Park Ave.
5:00 P.M.
- - Event Starts
5:30 P.M – 6:10 P.M.
- - Mini bull riding/fighting
6:15 P.M – 6:25 P.M.
- - Shootout at Civitan Plaza
6:45 P.M – 7:25 P.M.
- - Mini-bull riding/fighting
- AUGUST 1
Join us on Thursday Night for Family Night here at Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo! On Thursday, from 5 pm to 8 pm, we will have FREE activities for all ages, such as:
- Petting Zoo
- Milk Jug Toss
- Bean Bag Toss (Cornhole)
- Home Depot Arts & Crafts
- Make Your Own Brand
- Dance Group Lessons
- Face Painting
- Dunk Tank
- Fishing
- Panning for Gold
5:00 P.M. – Gates Open
- - Mechanical Bull
- - Games
- - Food
- - Bounce House
- - Vendors
7:00 P.M. - Youth Rodeo
- - Mutton Bustin’ Registration at Idaho Falls Rec
- - Center Lamb & Calf Scrambles Sign up at Rodeo
- - Mini Bull Riding
- August 2
- Wear Pink this Friday Night to show your support in the fight against breast cancer!
- 5:00 P.M. – Gates Open
- - Mechanical Bull
- - Games
- - Food
- - Bounce House
- - Vendors
- 6:45 P.M. - Youth Rodeo
- - Mutton Bustin’ Registration at Idaho Falls Rec
- - Center Lamb & Calf Scrambles Sign up at Rodeo
- - Mini Bull Riding
- 7:45 P.M. - PRCA Rodeo
- - Opening
- - Wild Horse Race
- - Steer Wrestling
- - Saddle Bronc Riding
- - Team Roping
- - Clown Act
- - Bareback Riding
- - Tie Down Roping
- - Women’s Barrel Racing
- - Speciality Act
- - Bull Riding
- - Free Style Bull Fighting
August 3
The final night of the 2018 War Bonnet Round Up! Make sure you come and celebrate Veterans, while enjoying an excellent final night!
5:00 P.M. – Gates Open
- - Mechanical Bull
- - Games
- - Food
- - Bounce House
- - Vendors
6:45 P.M. - Youth Rodeo
- - Mutton Bustin’ Registration at Idaho Falls Rec
- - Center Lamb & Calf Scrambles Sign up at Rodeo
- - Mini Bull Riding
7:45 P.M. - PRCA Rodeo
- - Opening
- - Wild Horse Race
- - Steer Wrestling
- - Saddle Bronc Riding
- - Team Roping
- - Clown Act
- - Bareback Riding
- - Tie Down Roping
- - Women’s Barrel Racing
- - Speciality Act
- - Bull Riding
- - Free Style Bull Fighting
