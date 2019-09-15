BINGHAM COUNTY – Panthers football is reminiscent of the days of old. With another Coach Harrison at the helm and an impressive 2-0 for the season thus far. It seems like history might be repeating itself and taking the Panthers to another State Championship year. The boys were out in all their glory getting ready for the games coming up. With the JV game on Thursday at 7 P.M. for an away game against Firth, and the varsity on Friday against Firth as well this is bound to be some exciting football. Not only is this to hopefully be a continuance of an undefeated season for the Panthers it is also their homecoming game before Fall break next week. The teams are; geared up, amped up, and ready for business. Coach Harrison has the teams looking sharp and on point. This is going to be a great year for Panther Football.
