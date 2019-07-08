FIRTH– The Little Buckaroo Rodeo is coming back to Firth for it's 54th year, August 2 through 3, at 7 P.M. at the River View Arena. Truly an iconic local tradition steeped in history and the spirit of Idaho. In addition to the rodeo there will be a "Cowboy Breakfast" at 10 A.M., with the "Home Town Hoedown" parade at 11 A.M., on August 3. Music for the parade will be performed by The Community Orchestra. There will also be food and games after the parade at the city park in Firth. Line up for the parade starts10;30A.M. at Firth High School. Once again you can come see the fun at the rodeo. Admission is cheep with adults only $5, children 12 and under for $2. Proceeds go to the Firth FFA and 4-H programs around the area. Stock for this event will be provided by Pratt Livestock from Blackfoot and Jonathan Jensen in Firth.
All the favorites are back this year at the Little buckaroo Rodeo, see the little guys and gals compete in several events, For four years old and under there is the Stick Pony Races and the Ribbon Pull, everyone five and under can compete in the Chicken Scramble. Five to eight year olds will be competing in the Sheep Riding, Ribbon Tie, and Goat Roping. Eight to twelve year olds in Wild Goat Milking, Pig Scramble, and Barrel Racing. Nine to twelve year olds are in the Calf Riding. There will be a team event too for eight to twelve year olds with the Sheep Dressing competition.
Registration for all events will be Thursday and Friday, July 25-26, from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. and Saturday, July 27 from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. at the Firth high school Vo-Ag building. Parent or legal guardian signature required at time of registration. Registration costs $55 per child and only one event can be entered per person. Fee for registering also includes admission to the rodeo, for more information call (208)520-7582 or (208)681-9599. For those interested in getting involved a different way and might be interested in advertising with the rodeo please direct calls to the merchant advertising manager Becky Davis (208)680-1715. Know someone or maybe you have always wanted to be in a parade? That could be in the cards contact the parade marshal Kristine Edwards at (208)339-4831.
This is a fun event every year and it would be a shame to miss it. There is something for the whole family food, games, and rodeo all week end long. Proceeds benefit a lot of good organizations that are instrumental in teaching the future farmers of Idaho. The kids love the crowds cheering them on in the stands too. Some of them are destined to be stars in professional bull riding for sure and if not they are still having a good time. Face it, it's just plain fun to watch theses little guys and gals show them how its done. The innocence and wonder will always make people smile.
